EHP Funds Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DRI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

