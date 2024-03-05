EHP Funds Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 785,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,826. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

