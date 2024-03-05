EHP Funds Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 690,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

