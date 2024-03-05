Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 193,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,875. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

