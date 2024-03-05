Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,024 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,847,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

