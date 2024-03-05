Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 17,415 shares.The stock last traded at $216.13 and had previously closed at $220.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.