Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $91.61 million and $1.72 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003838 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,941,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.