Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 539,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

