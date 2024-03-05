Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

SYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.17. 812,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

