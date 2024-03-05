Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after buying an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.