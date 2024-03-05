Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.26. 734,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.