Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. 81,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,490. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

