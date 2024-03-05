Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of UGI worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.