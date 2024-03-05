Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Portland General Electric by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 304,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,323. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

