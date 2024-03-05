Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 258,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,414. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.