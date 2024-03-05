Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 51.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

