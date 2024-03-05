Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 499,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 963,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,383. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

