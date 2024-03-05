Element Capital Management LLC Sells 28,439 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 190,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 878,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

