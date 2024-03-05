Element Capital Management LLC Sells 34,828 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,828 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in PG&E by 42.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 6,441,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,234,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

