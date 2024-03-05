Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -272.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

