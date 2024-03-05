Element Capital Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.32. 738,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

