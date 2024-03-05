Element Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 834,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.