Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,660,000 after buying an additional 565,321 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,294,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,710,000 after buying an additional 242,252 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,117,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,232,000 after buying an additional 127,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,071,000 after buying an additional 137,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 180,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

