Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 61,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,801. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 260,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

