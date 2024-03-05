Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $141.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

