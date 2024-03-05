EQB (TSE:EQB) Receives Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cormark raised their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.88.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. EQB has a 1-year low of C$53.86 and a 1-year high of C$97.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

