Ergo Price Hits $2.10 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $154.92 million and approximately $888,449.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00614012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00218934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00153171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,798,062 coins and its circulating supply is 73,797,882 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

