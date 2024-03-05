Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ESNT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 58,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

