Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,408,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

