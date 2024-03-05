EULAV Asset Management Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,167. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

