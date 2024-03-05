EULAV Asset Management Sells 22,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,109,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 207,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.53. 3,728,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $167.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

