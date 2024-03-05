Euler Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Euler has a market capitalization of $101.57 million and approximately $868,370.02 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00009702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

