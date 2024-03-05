Evercore ISI Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $69.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

