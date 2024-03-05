Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,096 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 484,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,255. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.