Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. 447,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $81.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

