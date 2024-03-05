Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. 276,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

