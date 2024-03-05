Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 175,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,320. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

