Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $544.22. 2,106,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.37. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

