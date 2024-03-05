Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. 2,881,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

