Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,720 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of EDD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 83,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

