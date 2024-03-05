Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 710,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.