Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $18.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $596.90. 1,883,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,045. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

