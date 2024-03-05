Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,848,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,534. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $255.58. The company has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

