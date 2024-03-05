Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,276 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 317.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.