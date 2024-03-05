Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 438,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,967. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.49.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

