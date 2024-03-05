Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 894 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 793,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 684,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 387,389 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,291,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 441,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,320. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.