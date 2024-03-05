Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Viper Energy worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VNOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 510,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,383. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

