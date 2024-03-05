Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 54.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 995,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

HIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 558,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,796. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

