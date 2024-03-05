Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Evergy worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

