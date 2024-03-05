Everi’s (EVRI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

